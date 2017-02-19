The Wild reassigned winger Alex Tuch to Iowa of the AHL on Sunday.

Tuch, Minnesota’s first-round draft pick in 2014, is scoreless and has a minus-3 rating in six games with the Wild. He played only 12 shifts and 7 minutes, 33 seconds during Saturday’s 5-2 victory over Nashville.

The Wild next plays on Tuesday against Chicago, and it will have to recall Tuch or another forward to fill its roster. Tuch presumably will play in Iowa’s home game against Cleveland on Monday.

