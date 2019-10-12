7:30 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 107.9-FM

After three road losses, cure is sought at home

Preview: After starting the season with three road losses, the Wild returns to St. Paul for its home opener. Coach Bruce Boudreau said the team has talked about improving on home ice after going 16-18-7 last season, its worst-ever record at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild’s aim is to score early to turn up the crowd volume and gain an advantage on the Penguins, who won a pair of one-goal decisions over the Wild last season.

Players to watch: Devan Dubnyk is the probable starter in goal for the Wild; he is 0-3 with a goals-against average of 3.73 and save percentage of .882. With four forwards injured, the Penguins are leaning on veteran Sidney Crosby, who has points in all four games and leads the team with six points.

Numbers: The Wild has killed nine of 10 penalties this season, the sixth-best mark in the NHL. The Penguins are allowing 2.50 goals per game while starting the season 2-2.

Injuries: Wild D Greg Pateryn (core muscle) is out. Penguins F Evgeni Malkin (lower body), F Nick Bjugstad (lower body), F Alex Galchenyuk (lower body) and F Bryan Rust (hand) are out.

RACHEL BLOUNT