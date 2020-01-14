6 p.m. at Pittsburgh • PPG Paints Arena • NBCSN, 100.3-FM

Crosby could return tonight

Preview: Even without F Sidney Crosby, who has missed 28 games because of a core muscle injury, the Penguins (28-12-5) have compiled one of the best records in the NHL. It’s possible Crosby will return to the lineup Tuesday; if he does, that will make things even tougher for a Wild team (20-19-6) that is 1-4-1 in its past six and has lost two in a row. The Wild dropped a 7-4 decision to Pittsburgh on Oct. 12, its fourth consecutive loss to the Penguins.

Players to watch: Penguins G Tristan Jarry leads the NHL with a goals-against average of 2.08, and he is tied for the league lead in save percentage (.932) and shutouts (three). Wild F Marcus Foligno has four goals in his past four games and a team-high 119 hits.

Numbers: The Penguins are 7-2-1 in their past 10 games, including a current three-game winning streak, and have a 16-5-3 record at home. … Following an 0-for-5 performance Sunday in a loss to Vancouver, the Wild has three power-play goals in its past 20 chances.

Injuries: Penguins All-Star F Jake Guentzel (shoulder surgery), D Justin Schultz (lower-body injury), D Brian Dumoulin (ankle injury) and F Nick Bjugstad (abdominal injury) are out; Crosby is day-to-day.

Rachel Blount