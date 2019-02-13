GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. James van Riemsdyk, Flyers: The winger recorded two goals, including the game-winner.
2. Jared Spurgeon, Wild: The defenseman totaled three points.
3. Claude Giroux, Flyers: The captain tied it at 4 and tallied an assist.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Goals for Wild winger Luke Kunin.
2 Power play goals for the Flyers in four chances.
3 First-period goals for the Wild.
1-4-2 Wild record in the past seven games.
SARAH MCLELLAN
