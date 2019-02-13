GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. James van Riemsdyk, Flyers: The winger recorded two goals, including the game-winner.

2. Jared Spurgeon, Wild: The defenseman totaled three points.

3. Claude Giroux, Flyers: The captain tied it at 4 and tallied an assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Goals for Wild winger Luke Kunin.

2 Power play goals for the Flyers in four chances.

3 First-period goals for the Wild.

1-4-2 Wild record in the past seven games.

SARAH MCLELLAN