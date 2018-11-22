GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Eric Staal, Wild: The center had a pair of goals, including the game-winner.

2. Matt Dumba, Wild: The defenseman scored twice.

3. Mikael Granlund, Wild: The winger tallied three assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Power-play goals by the Wild.

10 Goals for Dumba this season, most in the NHL among defensemen.

202 Career assists for Granlund.

SARAH MCLELLAN