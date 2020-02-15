The look of the Wild changed significantly over the past week, with longtime forward Jason Zucker getting traded Monday and coach Bruce Boudreau fired Friday after three-plus seasons on the job.

And while turnover like this can certainly take time to adjust to, first-year General Manager Bill Guerin didn’t expect it to affect players’ focus as they continued to vie for a playoff spot.

“If players are hurt by this, then maybe they’re not the players that we should have here,” Guerin said Friday after Boudreau was dismissed. “This is the business that we’re in. It’s unfortunate. It’s always a sad time when you do this, but this is the business. Just like I said the other day with the Jason Zucker trade, this is something where I fully expect our players to show up at game time [Saturday] and be ready to go.”

While that message was directed at the entire team, the group’s veterans are certainly a segment of the roster that can help set that tone — especially with their play.

In the 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers on Thursday that preceded Boudreau’s firing, the top two lines struggled. That was a letdown that didn’t go unnoticed by Guerin.

“We need them to lead the way,” Guerin said. “We need them to guide the younger players and do the right thing. It’s all about winning games right now. It’s not about how many goals and assists you have, what you did last game. It’s about winning the game tonight, and that’s what we’re going to do.

“If somebody’s unhappy with their ice time or lack of production, that’s too bad. The coaches are going to do what they need to do to win the game at hand, and then the next day’s a new day. We don’t have time to worry about personal feelings and things like that. We gotta move on and win games.”

Parise honored

Before the Wild took on the Sharks on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center, the team recognized winger Zach Parise during a pregame ceremony for playing in his 1,000th game last Friday in Dallas.

After a video that included a clip of Parise’s late father J.P., the organization presented Parise with a commemorative silver stick and crystal. He was also gifted a vacation and utility vehicle, and a $5,000 donation was made to Children’s Minnesota, where Parise is a title sponsor of a private patient room.

Parise was accompanied on the ice by his mom, Donna, wife, Alisha, and their three children. He and his father rank sixth all-time (1,893) in combined NHL games among fathers and sons.

Similar setup

In his first game as interim coach, Dean Evason didn’t overhaul the Wild’s lineup.

He kept the forward lines the same and goalie Alex Stalock remained in net — his third straight start and fifth over the past seven games. The only change Evason made was subbing Brad Hunt in for Greg Pateryn on the third defensive pairing, continuing a rotation the team has had for the last week.

Etc.

• Evander Kane was suspended three games for elbowing Winnipeg defenseman Neal Pionk on Friday, and the Sharks winger wasn’t happy about it. “A completely FLAWED system in so many ways,” Kane wrote on Twitter.

• San Jose defenseman Erik Karlsson will miss the rest of the season after breaking his left thumb Friday.