GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Marcus Foligno, Wild: The winger scored a goal, tallied an assist and had a fight for a Gordie Howe hat trick.
2. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: Had his second goal in as many games.
3. Luke Kunin, Wild: The winger chipped in a goal and an assist.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Power play goal by the Wild.
5 Points for the Wild’s third line.
6 Wins for the Wild in six afternoon road games this season.
SARAH McLELLAN
