GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Marcus Foligno, Wild: The winger scored a goal, tallied an assist and had a fight for a Gordie Howe hat trick.

2. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: Had his second goal in as many games.

3. Luke Kunin, Wild: The winger chipped in a goal and an assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Power play goal by the Wild.

5 Points for the Wild’s third line.

6 Wins for the Wild in six afternoon road games this season.

SARAH McLELLAN