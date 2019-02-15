7:30 p.m. vs. New Jersey • Xcel Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

Revisiting an isolated victory

Preview: The Wild and Devils square off for the second time in less than a week. A 4-2 victory over New Jersey last Saturday is the Wild’s lone victory in its past seven games. As for the Devils, this is the second half of a back-to-back for them. They were in Chicago on Thursday, losing 5-2 to the Blackhawks.

Players to watch: Devils leading goal scorer Kyle Palmieri has 10 points in 15 games against the Wild in his career. Wild F Marcus Foligno chipped in a goal and two assists vs. the Devils last week.

Numbers: New Jersey is 2-4-3 in the second game of a back-to-back. The Wild is 1-3-1 in its past five home games.

Injuries: Wild Fs Victor Rask (lower body), Matt Hendricks (upper body), Pontus Aberg (lower body) and Mikko Koivu (torn ACL and meniscus) and D Matt Dumba (torn pectoral) are out. Devils Fs Taylor Hall (lower body), Stefan Noesen (lower body) and Miles Wood (upper body) and D Sami Vatanen (concussion) are also out.

Sarah McLellan