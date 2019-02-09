Noon at New Jersey • FSN, 100.3-FM

Back-to-back vs. worst, best

Preview: In back-to-back matinees this weekend, the Wild will face the best and the worst of the Metropolitan Division. The set starts Saturday at last-place New Jersey, which dropped an overtime decision Thursday to the New York Islanders — the Wild’s Sunday opponent — to fall to 2-5-1 in its past eight games. The Wild has yet to win since its bye week, going 0-2-2, but it has points in seven of its past 10 road games (6-3-1).

Players to watch: Wild G Devan Dubnyk is 6-2-1 in his past nine starts on the road, with a goals-against average of 2.52 and save percentage of .919. Devils F Kyle Palmieri, who represented his team at the All-Star Game, leads it in goals (23), points (40) and power-play goals (nine).

Numbers: Since the 2014-15 season, the Devils are 3-1-0 against the Wild at home and have won six of eight games in the series. The Wild’s Bruce Boudreau is set to coach his 900th career game Saturday.

Injuries: Wild F Mikko Koivu (knee surgery), F Pontus Aberg (lower-body injury) and D Matt Dumba (torn pectoral muscle) are out. Devils D Sami Vatanen (concussion) and Fs Joey Anderson (broken ankle), Taylor Hall (lower-body injury) and Stefan Noesen (lower-body injury) are out.

Rachel Blount