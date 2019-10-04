game recap
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Mikael Granlund, Predators: The former Wild forward tied it at 2 in the third period.
2. Filip Forsberg, Predators: The winger scored and added an assist.
3. Pekka Rinne, Predators: The Nashville goalie made 22 saves, including two clutch stops on Jason Zucker in the third period.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 Consecutive goals by Nashville in the third.
17 Saves by Devan Dubnyk before the Preds’ first goal.
SARAH MCLELLAN
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Lynx
Sparks fire GM Penny Toler after postgame tirade
The Los Angeles Sparks fired general manager Penny Toler on Friday, a move that followed a postgame tirade when the team lost Game 2 in the second round of the WNBA playoffs.
Twins
A return to health for Twins' many injured
But Astudillo, Perez were left off the ALDS roster.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Cole vs Snell, Twins rookie already has a ring
A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday:COLE'S ROLLGerrit Cole led the big leagues with 326 strikeouts, topped the AL with a 2.50 ERA…
Golf
Kevin Na shots 62 to share lead in home event in Las Vegas
Las Vegas resident Kevin Na had two back-nine eagles and shot a 9-under 62 on Friday for a share of the second-round lead in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
Gophers
AAC upset: Cincinnati beats No. 18 UCF 27-24 with 3 INTs
Ahmad Gardner returned an interception for a go-ahead touchdown and Cincinnati clamped down on freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel and No. 18 UCF's high-scoring offense Friday night for a 27-24 victory that ended the Knights' streak of 19 conference wins.