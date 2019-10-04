game recap

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Mikael Granlund, Predators: The former Wild forward tied it at 2 in the third period.

2. Filip Forsberg, Predators: The winger scored and added an assist.

3. Pekka Rinne, Predators: The Nashville goalie made 22 saves, including two clutch stops on Jason Zucker in the third period.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Consecutive goals by Nashville in the third.

17 Saves by Devan Dubnyk before the Preds’ first goal.

SARAH MCLELLAN