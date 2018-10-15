7 p.m. at Nashville • FSN, 100.3-FM
Predators already in top form
Preview: The Wild returns to the road to face the Predators, the first test in a back-to-back. In 2017-18, the Wild went 3-1-1 against its Central Division rival. This season, the Predators sit near the top of the league at 4-1. Through five games, Nashville has surrendered just 10 goals.
Players to watch: Goalie Pekka Rinne boasts a .946 save percentage and 1.67 goals-against average. Winger Filip Forsberg has five points in five games. Same with winger Viktor Arvidsson, who has a team-high two game-winning goals.
Numbers: Winger Jason Zucker has three goals in his past two games. The Wild scored two power-play goals Saturday against the Hurricanes. Nashville has also capitalized just twice on the man advantage this season. The Predators have given up only two first-period goals.
Injuries: Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (lower-body injury) is out. Eriksson Ek did get on the ice Sunday but is expected to be sidelined about a week. The team was still mulling the possibility of recalling a player from the minors in Eriksson Ek’s absence.
SARAH MCLELLAN
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.