7 p.m. at Nashville • FSN, 100.3-FM

Predators already in top form

Preview: The Wild returns to the road to face the Predators, the first test in a back-to-back. In 2017-18, the Wild went 3-1-1 against its Central Division rival. This season, the Predators sit near the top of the league at 4-1. Through five games, Nashville has surrendered just 10 goals.

Players to watch: Goalie Pekka Rinne boasts a .946 save percentage and 1.67 goals-against average. Winger Filip Forsberg has five points in five games. Same with winger Viktor Arvidsson, who has a team-high two game-winning goals.

Numbers: Winger Jason Zucker has three goals in his past two games. The Wild scored two power-play goals Saturday against the Hurricanes. Nashville has also capitalized just twice on the man advantage this season. The Predators have given up only two first-period goals.

Injuries: Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (lower-body injury) is out. Eriksson Ek did get on the ice Sunday but is expected to be sidelined about a week. The team was still mulling the possibility of recalling a player from the minors in Eriksson Ek’s absence.

SARAH MCLELLAN