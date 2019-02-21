6 p.m. at N.Y. Rangers • Madison Square Garden • FSN, 100.3 FM
156 minutes and counting …
Preview: The Wild returns to the road for a two-game trip that starts in New York against the Rangers, who are coming off a 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. That result continued an up-and-down stretch for the Rangers — they are 3-3 in their past six while inching toward a second consecutive non-playoff finish.
Players to watch: Rangers F Mika Zibanejad leads the NHL in goals with 14 since Jan. 15. His linemate, Mats Zuccarello, has at least one point in 13 of his past 15 games. G Henrik Lundqvist has a .946 save percentage over his past three appearances.
Numbers: New York has scored five or more goals twice over its past three games. Zibanejad and Zuccarello have combined with F Chris Kreider to record 57 points the past 15 games all three have been in the Rangers’ lineup. The Wild hasn’t scored a goal in its past 156 minutes of action.
Injuries: Wild Fs Victor Rask (lower body), Matt Hendricks (upper body) and Mikko Koivu (torn ACL and meniscus) and D Matt Dumba (torn pectoral) are out. Rangers F Brett Howden (MCL sprain) and D Neal Pionk (eye) are also out.
Sarah McLellan
