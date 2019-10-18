GAME RECAP

Star Tribune’s Three Stars

1. Victor Mete, Montreal: The 21-year-old defenseman recorded his first career goal to start Montreal’s parade of goals.

2. Shea Weber, Montreal: The defenseman had an assist during 20 minutes, 45 seconds of ice time.

3. Brendan Gallagher, Montreal: The winger scored and racked up a game-high six shots.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Goals for the Wild for the first time this season.

3 First-period goals by the Canadiens in a span of 4:46.

17 Shots on goal by the Wild, a season low.

SARAH McLELLAN