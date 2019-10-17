6 p.m. at Montreal • Bell Centre • FSN, 100.3-FM

Stalock gets call in Montreal

Preview: Backup Alex Stalock is scheduled to start for the Wild during its final stop on this three-game road trip through eastern Canada. Stalock made 26 saves Monday for his sixth career shutout in the Wild’s first and only victory of the season. Winger Kevin Fiala is expected to be back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch Tuesday. Defenseman Nick Seeler, who has been scratched the past five games, could also return.

Players to watch: Stalock recorded a 20-save shutout in his only other career appearance against Montreal. Canadiens F Jonathan Drouin was held off the score sheet last game, the first time that’s happened this season after he registered six points in Montreal’s first five contests. F Brendan Gallagher has six points (four goals) in nine career games vs. the Wild.

Numbers: Eight different Canadiens have at least two goals. Montreal’s penalty kill at home is last in the NHL (2-for-5). The Wild won 1-0 in its last visit to Montreal on Jan. 7.

Injury: Wild D Greg Pateryn (core muscle surgery) and F Mats Zuccarello (lower body) are out.

Sarah McLellan