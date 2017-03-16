RALEIGH, N.C. - In a mind-numbing game that probably required some patrons inside PNC Arena one NoDoz, one Vivarin and an Americano to remain conscious, the Wild found itself done in by a team about to miss the playoffs for an eighth straight year and a goalie coach Bill Peters shredded a few weeks ago.

The Carolina Hurricanes and Eddie Lack sent the Wild home reeling from a 3-1 loss to complete a dreadful 1-4 road trip.

With 3:56 left in a 1-1 hockey game, Victor Rask cut to the net from the corner on left wing Jason Zucker and slipped a puck past Devan Dubnyk that squeezed just a few inches over the goal line for a winning goal. It was another of many soft shifts recently by the Wild, which didn’t finish a check on the Canes all shift.

Just a minute before, Lack, who entered with a 2.97 goals-against average and .886 save percentage, denied Eric Staal, Charlie Coyle and Matt Dumba back-to-back-to-back.

The Wild returned to Minnesota for back-to-back games against the Rangers and at Winnipeg with six losses in its past eight games. In the past 360 minutes of hockey, the Wild has led for 12 minutes, 40 seconds.

The game featured disjointed play by both teams and lots of bouncing pucks. Even 15 minutes, 7 seconds without a TV timeout in the third period didn’t result in much flow.

Mikko Koivu and Mikael Granlund did connect for a highlight-reel first-period shorthanded tying goal, but other than that, the Wild couldn’t generate much against the tight-checking Hurricanes.

After allowing at least four goals in seven of the previous 10 games, the Wild at least clamped down defensively, but yet again, Dubnyk couldn’t win his career-high 37th win and was outdueled by an opposing goalie. The Canes snapped a six-game losing streak to the Wild.

The Wild got off to another slow start, registering one shot in the first nine minutes and allowing the first goal for the ninth time in the past 11 games.

After Ryan White committed two offensive-zone turnovers and a defensive-zone penalty on one shift, Derek Ryan scored a power-play goal. It came after Devan Dubnyk served up a sloppy rebound to Noah Hanifin.

But with the Wild in urgent need of a break, Koivu and Granlund provided it after Nate Prosser’s slashing penalty put Carolina on a second consecutive power play for a chance to extend its lead to two.

Granlund corralled a bouncing puck at the Wild blue line, fed the puck ahead for Koivu to trigger a 2-on-2 with speed. As Granlund skated to the left of Koivu, he crossed the Hurricanes blue line and slipped behind Carolina’s defense. Koivu thread a pass between Hanifin and Lee Stempniak to Granlund, who got in tight on Eddie Lack but still was able to impeccably go backhand, forecheck in one silky-smooth, snug motion before roofing his team-leading 24th goal.

With the assist, Koivu passed Wes Walz for the team record in shorthanded points (22).

Granlund picked up his 65th point, tied for eighth-most in a single season in Wild history.