Some of the factors studied the most in the preseason — chemistry among new linemates, a return from injury and debuts from new players — were in play for the Wild’s exhibition opener Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center.

And the results from each were encouraging, even if they culminated in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Stars.

Stars forward Justin Dowling capitalized on a 3-on-3 breakaway 3 minutes, 35 seconds into the extra period, this after newbie Ryan Hartman cashed in on a shorthanded breakaway at 14:43 of the second period to even the score.

Hartman finished an assist shy of a Gordie Howe hat trick, as he also flexed his physical side by dropping the gloves for a fight earlier in the frame.

Dallas’ Roope Hintz made it 1-0 off the rush on the power play with 40 seconds left in the first.

Alex Stalock made 19 saves for the Wild while Landon Bow had 18 stops through two periods for the Stars before Colton Point turned aside 13 shots in the third period and overtime.

This was defenseman Matt Dumba’s first game since he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in December, and he looked very comfortable settling back into action — particularly on the power play where he was active in getting shots off.

The Zach Parise, Ryan Donato and Mats Zuccarello line also seems to be getting more comfortable in time; despite not getting on the score sheet, the unit had some looks and Zuccarello continues to skate as the playmaker he was brought in to be.

New look

Aside from contributing more offense and being a physical presence, a responsibility stressed to him by General Manager Bill Guerin, winger Marcus Foligno hopes to resume his post as one of the Wild’s top penalty killers — a role he had plenty of practice at Tuesday, with the Wild putting the Stars on the power play five times and Foligno on the ice for the start of each shorthanded situation.

Dallas went 1-for-5, while the Wild was 0-for-5 during a special-teams slugfest.

“I want to be counted on to be [the] first penalty-killing line,” Foligno said.

After working with Eric Fehr last season, Foligno’s new partner could be captain Mikko Koivu since coach Bruce Boudreau wants someone who can win faceoffs on the ice. Last season, the Wild had the seventh-best efficiency in the NHL at 81.7% .

Foligno occasionally killed penalties Tuesday with Hartman, and that’s a duo that could stick together on a line during the season.

“He seems like he has a pretty good set of hands for a guy that’s kind of labeled as a depth player,” Foligno said of Hartman. “I think he has a little more finishing than guys I’ve played with before on the fourth line.”

Fiala update

Boudreau now anticipates winger Kevin Fiala, who has been unable to join the Wild until he secures a work visa after signing a two-year, $6 million contract a week ago, arrives by Friday.

“If he’s been working with a pro team, probably physically he’s not behind much,” Boudreau said. “It’s just getting positionally [settled] with his linemates is where he’d be behind.

‘‘But hopefully if he misses those two games, there’s still four games and he plays minimum three of them. He should be able to be ready for the start of the season.”