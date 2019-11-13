GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S three STARS
1. Jonathan Quick, Kings: Goaltender made 27 saves.
2. Jeff Carter, Kings: Wound up with game-winning goal.
3. Matt Dumba, Wild: Scored the Wild’s only goal.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Goals by the Wild during three power plays.
2 Wins out of four games on this now-completed road trip through California and Arizona.
SARAH MCLELLAN
