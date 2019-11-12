9:30 p.m. at Los Angeles • Staples Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

Health improving as trip ends

Preview: This is the final test on a four-game road trip; the Wild has gone 2-1 so far. The team is coming off a 4-3 win over the Coyotes on Saturday, its second come-from-behind victory of this road swing. F Luke Kunin, who missed Saturday’s game because of food poisoning, is ready to return, but F Marcus Foligno won’t play. His status is closer to week-to-week after suffering a lower-body injury on Thursday in San Jose.

Players to watch: Wild F Kevin Fiala has five points, including three goals, during a four-game point streak. G Devan Dubnyk made 20 straight saves to close out Saturday’s victory. Kings D Drew Doughty averages a team-high 25 minutes, 3 seconds in ice time.

Numbers: The Wild has scored 13 goals in three games on this road trip. Los Angeles returns home after going 0-2-1 on an Eastern Canada road trip. The Kings average a league-high 35.6 shots per game.

Injury: Wild D Greg Pateryn (core muscle surgery) and Foligno (lower body) are out. Kings Fs Trevor Lewis (lower body) and Gabriel Vilardi (back) and D Derek Forbort (back) are out.

Sarah McLellan