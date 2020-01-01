Next season’s Wild schedule will feature a first for the franchise in its 20 years of existence.

The team will host the 2021 NHL Winter Classic on New Year’s Day at Target Field.

“We really didn’t know until 10 days ago for sure,” owner Craig Leipold said. “There was another city in the running, but we were just ecstatic.”

Minnesota was revealed Wednesday afternoon as the next site for what’s become the NHL’s signature showcase, with the announcement coming on NBC during the second intermission of the 2020 Winter Classic between the Stars and Predators at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, a game that drew more than 85,000.

Before that game was awarded to the Stars, the Wild was in the running to host it and didn’t fall out of consideration until about a month before a final decision was made.

At the time, the NHL promised to circle back with the Wild in the future and the team — which has long coveted the game — continued to express interest.

After visiting Target Field in 2018 wile mulling the 2020 decision, the league made another tour in early 2019 and noticed improvements to the facility.

A group that included NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer, who oversees the league’s events department, also took in last year’s NCAA Final Four in Minneapolis. After watching how the Twin Cities could pull off a significant event, the NHL was impressed.

“It was just first-class,” Mayer said. “Everything about it was done so well, and that’s where it really clicked in our mind that, hey, we want to pursue this even greater than we ever had before.”

Still, it wasn’t until late December that Leipold learned the Wild’s bid was successful — this after the team and some of its corporate partners made a push in recent weeks.

“We felt like we should have had one by now, but we’re thrilled to have it now,” said team President Matt Majka. “It’s going to be a great celebration and just a party. We’re excited.”

This will be the second outdoor game for the Wild after it held a Stadium Series matchup against the Blackhawks on Feb. 21, 2016, at TCF Bank Stadium.

Back then, the Wild was lobbying for a Winter Classic but it didn’t meet the criteria the NHL had for the game.

“In fairness to the league, there were some things we were still developing at the time and then over the past number of years we have developed those things — a winning team, a playoff team, stars on our team,” Majka said. “So, it was our turn and we’re thrilled that it got here. No regrets about the time it took.”

What made Target Field, which the NHL also checked out again last summer while the Twins were in season, appealing was its intimacy. Seating capacity for the game is expected to be around 39,000. More information on tickets will be available in the coming weeks, but season-ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase.

“The challenge has just become how do we make a baseball stadium that has hosted some pretty big games and some great baseball over the years, how do we turn it into a hockey festival and a hockey wonderland and how do we do something that makes people from Minnesota proud,” Mayer said.

And that’s where the focus shifts now, to planning a weeklong celebration that includes both Minneapolis and St. Paul and potentially features interactive games, concerts and an art fair.

Which team the Wild faces also must be finalized, although Mayer said the league has “a pretty good idea” who the opponent might end up being.

Factors such as rivalry, competitiveness, star players, TV ratings and whose fan base is likely to travel to Minneapolis for the game are weighed in the discussion, which includes the NHL, NBC and Wild. But the public’s opinion will also be considered.

“We’ll listen to the fans,” Mayer said. “We’ll listen to what people think would be a good matchup.”

Designing a jersey for the game is another item on the agenda; although the Winter Classic tends to feature retro looks, it’s unlikely the Wild would don North Star threads.

“Minnesota is just going to be an incredible host,” Mayer said, “and that’s one thing we’re going to take advantage of to show the rest of the world why Minnesota is the State of Hockey.”

That’s been the tagline long before the NHL decided to bring the Winter Classic to the area, a reputation that’s already made the rounds in the hockey community.

But having the chance to revel in the spotlight on New Year’s Day was still important to the Wild.

“It’s a source of pride, nonetheless, and getting what we think we deserve — not only the Minnesota Wild, the State of Hockey, our fans, this market,” Majka said. “I think it’s a badge of honor, and it’s a sign this market is well thought of throughout the league. That feels good for us.”