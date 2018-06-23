DALLAS – The Wild continued to grow its pool of prospects Saturday at the NHL draft in Dallas, taking center Jack McBain with its first selection of the day.

McBain was added with the first pick in the third round, 63rd, which was acquired from the Sabres in last summer's trade that added forwards Marcus Foligno and Tyler Ennis.

Ranked 35th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, McBain scored 21 goals and racked up 58 points in 48 games with the Toronto Junior Canadiens in the Ontario Junior Hockey League. The 18-yaer-old is 6 feet, 3 inches and 201 pounds.

He's committed to Boston College.

With the 86th pick, the Wild selected center Alexander Khovanov. In 29 games with Moncton of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League last season, he totaled nine goals and 28 points.

Later in the third round, the Wild took center Connor Dewar with the 92nd selection. He buried 38 goals and finished with 68 points in 68 games with Everett of the Western Hockey League.

In the fifth round, the Wild selected another right-shot defenseman in Simon Johansson after taking Filip Johansson in the first round Friday. Simon Johansson had 16 goals and 36 points in 43 games with Djurgarden Jr.

Another center joined the mix when the team took Damien Giroux at No.155. Giroux appeared in 68 games last season with Saginaw (Ontario Hockey League), scoring 19 goals and banking 43 points.

At No.179, in the sixth round, the Wild added right winger Shawn Boudrias, who was a point-per-game player with Gatineau in the QMJHL; he had 68 in 68 games, with 28 of those points goals.

And with its final pick, No.210, the Wild took Fridley's Sam Hentges. The St. Cloud State commit is a forward who had eight goals and 18 points in the United States Hockey League last season.