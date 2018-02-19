GAME RECAP

Star Tribune’s Three Stars

1. Jason Zucker, Wild: Scored two, including the go-ahead goal in the second period.

2. Matt Cullen, Wild: NHL’s oldest player turned in a goal and assisted on another.

3. Anders Lee, Islanders: Winger from Edina tallied his 30th goal and had an assist.

By the numbers

3 Road wins for the Wild in its past four tries.

5 Second-period goals.

17 Saves by Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk in the third period to hold off the Islanders.

Sarah McLellan