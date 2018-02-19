GAME RECAP
Star Tribune’s Three Stars
1. Jason Zucker, Wild: Scored two, including the go-ahead goal in the second period.
2. Matt Cullen, Wild: NHL’s oldest player turned in a goal and assisted on another.
3. Anders Lee, Islanders: Winger from Edina tallied his 30th goal and had an assist.
By the numbers
3 Road wins for the Wild in its past four tries.
5 Second-period goals.
17 Saves by Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk in the third period to hold off the Islanders.
Sarah McLellan
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Home & Garden
Twins third-base coach has his own great American pastime: birding
Twins third-base coach Gene Glynn watches for signals from his manager and the occasional bird.
Twins
Welcome, JD: Red Sox not worried about making room in lineup
The Boston Red Sox didn't commit $110 million for J.D. Martinez to be a part-timer.
Twins
Hosmer joins Padres, wears number of late teammate Ventura
For a few years now, the lowly San Diego Padres have preached about "the process" of their deep rebuild via the draft and signing international players after their win-now attempt with pricey veterans failed so spectacularly in 2015.
Gophers
Louisville must vacate basketball title, NCAA denies appeal
Louisville officials are not happy with the NCAA's decision that mandates the school vacate its 2013 men's basketball championship in the wake of an embarrassing sex scandal and interim President Greg Postel did not hide his disappointment.
Twins
Will a faster ballgame attract more fans? Attendance figures say otherwise
North Score: We've seen strong attendance for seasons with slower games, and poor attendance during seasons with faster games. Takeaway: Don't expect small tweaks to the rules to impact attendance.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.