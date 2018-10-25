It’s been almost a week since the Wild last suited up for a game, spending two days completely off the ice before practicing for another two.

But the team will try to pick up where it left off, winning three in a row, when it gets back to business Thursday at home against the Kings.

“We should be ready,” winger Marcus Foligno said. “No excuse. We had two days off and two really hard practices and a good morning skate here today. We know what’s at stake. We want to keep this win streak going against a L.A. team that’s been struggling of late. They’re going to be really hungry. We gotta make sure we’re on our game.”

The Wild isn’t exactly easing back into game mode with its first test since a 5-4 overtime win last Saturday against the Lightning.

Los Angeles is mired in a five-game losing streak, and the Kings are oozing desperation as they search for solutions to a slow start.

“These are the games that scare you the most,” coach Bruce Boudreau, “because it’s a good hockey club that hasn’t played.”

Despite the Kings’ struggles, the Wild is expecting a physical push from the Kings – their trademark style with the likes of Drew Doughty, Dustin Brown and Dion Phaneuf on the roster.

“You can’t shy away from physicality tonight,” Foligno said. “They’re just big and strong, and they finish their checks. That’s just the way they’ve been playing for numerous years now. For a guy like me, I gotta bring that to our team tonight. So I’m looking to have a good game tonight.”

Projected lineup:

Jason Zucker-Eric Staal-Nino Niederreiter

Zach Parise-Mikko Koivu-Mikael Granlund

Jordan Greenway-Charlie Coyle-Matt Read

Marcus Foligno-Eric Fehr-J.T. Brown

Ryan Suter- Matt Dumba

Jonas Brodin-Jared Spurgeon

Nick Seeler-Greg Pateryn

Devan Dubnyk

Key numbers:

1000: Games for defenseman Ryan Suter.

8: Points on home ice for the Wild.

.944: Save percentage for goalie Devan Dubnyk in his last five games.

6: Points for winger Mikael Granlund during a five-game point streak.

30: Shots for winger Jason Zucker, a team-high.

About the Kings:

Los Angeles is off to a rough start, debuting 2-6-1. The team has dropped five straight and has been outscored 25-7 during its five-game losing streak. Kings captain Anze Kopitar and winger Tyler Toffoli are tied for the team lead in goals with three. Winger Alex Iafallo paces the pack in points (seven). Goalie Jack Campbell is 2-3 with a .917 save percentage and 2.80 goals-against average.