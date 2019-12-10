Mikko Koivu is a rare Minnesota athlete for rare reasons.

He never became a superstar or a prolific scorer. He never won a championship or became an MVP candidate. As an excellent defensive forward known more for stoicism than flair, Koivu won faceoffs and respect, one grunt at a time.

Koivu became the Minnesota Wild’s first and only long-term captain, and that position, with its emphasis on responsibility, fit him to a C.

If you ranked NHL players, with Alex Ovechkin as a general and fourth-line checkers as privates, the rank Koivu would deserve would be ... captain.

Tuesday night, the Wild honored Koivu for playing in 1,000 games, by far the most of any player in franchise history. Family and former teammates celebrated his career in a predictably understated ceremony before the puck dropped. Koivu smiled broadly, perhaps because a lower-body injury kept him out of the game. He didn’t need his game face, so he wore one unfamiliar to most of us.

Koivu is a Minnesota rarity because of the oddity of his career. He was good and durable enough to play in 1,000 games, and understated enough to avoid fame.

In the free-agency era of Minnesota sports, who is comparable?

In terms of longevity and stoicism, he compares most closely to Joe Mauer, but their career arcs couldn’t be more different. Mauer spent a handful of years as one of the greatest catchers of all time before injuries battered him into submission. Koivu was never so great, and never so absent.

Michael Cuddyer? He, like Koivu, was a team-first player who led, but he left in free agency, while Koivu appears determined to finish his career with the team that drafted him.

Before the game, in a video presentation played on the scoreboard, a young Koivu reacted to being drafted by the Wild. His haircut was almost identical to what it is today.

Former Wild star Marian Gaborik might have been Koivu’s hockey opposite, but he flew 10 hours from Europe to Chicago, then on to Minneapolis, to honor his old friend, who was drafted by the Wild the year after Gaborik.

“We had great times on the ice and off the ice,” Gaborik said. “He’s the face of the Wild, the way he plays.”

What about Koivu made the trip worthwhile?

“What he accomplished, and the way we helped each other grow as players and as people,” Gaborik said. “We weren’t just teammates on the ice; we were friends off the ice. It wasn’t just small talk. We had some serious conversations. I’m grateful I got to play with him.”

Former goalie Niklas Backstrom flew from Finland for the ceremony. As a fellow Finn and because of his position, Backstrom had reason to appreciate Koivu more than most.

“I think for all the players who played with him, Mikko meant a lot and helped us out a lot — especially me,” Backstrom said. “My first year coming in, I was 28, he was younger, but he’s been here so he helped me a lot. So I owe him a lot.

“I know it means a lot to him to do it with Minnesota.”

The highlight of the ceremony may have been the portion of the video retrospective that showed Koivu having his name called at the draft.

He had the same haircut — a no-frills, let’s-get-to-work number. Koivu’s haircut said he was all business up front but even more about business in the back.

Mullets don’t help you win faceoffs.

Koivu was good enough for long enough that the Wild certainly will retire his number. He was frustrating enough, as an offensive player, that angry fans started a “Strip the C” campaign a few years ago, fearful that Koivu’s quietude would not lure prime free agents.

Tuesday, the Wild offered another reminder of Koivu’s value. His offensive hesitancy can make you scream, but when he’s out the Wild defense can look helpless.

Koivu’s contract expires at the end of this season. Should the Wild let him go?

Only if they can find an as-yet-unidentified replacement.