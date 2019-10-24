NASHVILLE – Devan Dubnyk won’t take on the Predators Thursday at Bridgestone Arena with the rest of the Wild, but the goalie could be back in action soon.

Dubnyk was injured Tuesday in the 3-0 win over the Oilers at Xcel Energy Center after a collision with winger Ryan Donato sent Dubnyk falling on his back. He remained back in the Twin Cities while the team traveled to Nashville but is doing better.

“Him and [Joel Eriksson] Ek are both working hard back home,” coach Bruce Boudreau said. “I think they’re going to be surprisingly close to being ready for the next game surprisingly. They may not be ready. But when I watched Ek skate yesterday and Duby work out yesterday, he was feeling a lot better.”

After this game against the Predators, the Wild hosts the Kings Saturday. Eriksson Ek has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury.

Winger Jordan Greenway was also injured Tuesday, leaving the game after he was crunched by Edmonton’s Josh Archibald. Greenway accompanied the team to Nashville but won’t play Thursday after waking up feeling sick.

Center Victor Rask is set to get back into the lineup after being sidelined for three games with a lower-body injury.

With Dubnyk unavailable, Kaapo Kahkonen will back up Alex Stalock vs. the Predators after the team recalled him from the minors Wednesday on an emergency basis. The Wild also shifted winger Kevin Fiala (lower-body injury) to injured reserve yesterday.

“It’s not week-to-week or anything,” Boudreau said of Fiala. “It’s more day-to-day.”

Projected lineup:

Zach Parise-Mikko Koivu-Jason Zucker

Mats Zuccarello-Eric Staal-Luke Kunin

Marcus Foligno-Victor Rask-Ryan Hartman

Ryan Donato-Gabriel Dumont-Gerald Mayhew

Ryan Suter-Matt Dumba

Jonas Brodin-Jared Spurgeon

Carson Soucy-Brad Hunt

Alex Stalock

Key numbers:

81: Saves on 86 shots by goalie Alex Stalock.

97: Career assists for defenseman Matt Dumba.

4: Points for center Eric Staal in his last two games.

1: Power play goal by defenseman Brad Hunt in each of his past two games.

7: Goals on the power play for the Predators over their last eight contests.

About the Predators:

After their season-opening win against the Wild, the Predators have gone 4-3-1 to rank among the top teams in the Central Division. Most recently, Nashville dispatched Anaheim 6-1 Tuesday at home. Of its five wins, four have come on home ice where the team is 4-1-1. Defenseman Ryan Ellis extended his career-long point streak to five games Tuesday with an assist in the Predators’ victory. Goalie Pekka Rinne is 5-0-1 with a 2.31 goals-against average.