Wild backup goalie Alex Stalock will get a three-year contract extension.

Stalock agreed to a $2.355 million deal that will pay $905,000 in 2019-20, $700,000 in 2020-21 and $750,000 in 2021-22 for an average annual value of $785,000. The one-way deal means he will be paid the same whether in the NHL or minor leagues. He makes $650,000 this season.

The 31-year-old has a 2.92 goals-against average and .894 save percentage this season in 14 games as a backup to All-Star Devan Dubnyk. Dubnyk’s six-year, $26 million contract runs through 2020-21. The length of Stalock’s contract will allow him to be exposed when Seattle has its expansion draft in 2021 with the same rules under which Vegas entered the NHL in 2017.

Stalock is in his third season with the Wild. In 44 games (35 starts) he is 17-16-4 with a 2.80 goals against average.

The South St. Paul native and former Minnesota Duluth All-America was a fourth-round selection by San Jose (112th overall) in 2005 and played in 62 games for the Sharks before joining the Wild as a free agent.