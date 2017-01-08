Gallery: Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson, right, blocks a shot by Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker right, vies for the with Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

Gallery: Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson holds Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

Gallery: Anaheim Ducks center Logan Shaw, left, left, vies for the with Minnesota Wild center Mikael Granlund during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

Gallery: Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson, right, blocks a shot by Minnesota Wild defenseman Ryan Suter as defenseman Kevin Bieksa, left, looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

– A few hours before his 62nd birthday, Bruce Boudreau's new team presented him with a special early present Sunday night at the Honda Center: A victory against his former team.

There's little doubt Boudreau wanted this one badly, and he got it courtesy of the 2-1 score he has been all but begging for the past few days.

Standing on the visitors' bench in his old barn in front of a sign held by a fan that read, "Bruce Fan Club," Boudreau watched the Wild rally from a 1-0 deficit, tighten up defensively and stave off a third-period push by the team he guided to four consecutive division titles before losing his job in April.

Defensemen Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon scored 1 minute, 42 seconds apart in the second period and Devan Dubnyk rebound from a couple of tough starts with 23 saves. The Wild, which lost in overtime the day before in Los Angeles, extended its road point streak to 10 games (8-0-2), the second longest in franchise history. The Wild has snagged points in 20 of 22 games since Nov. 21.

After giving up four goals in five of the past six games, the Wild outshot the Ducks 36-24 for the game and 24-13 through two periods, thanks to a tight-checking first period and dominant second.

The Wild killed two power plays in the middle frame and sparked its comeback with a goal on a two-man advantage, the ninth time in 11 games in which the Wild's power play has converted.

Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) collided with Ducks defenseman Brandon Montour during the second period Sunday. Spurgeon later scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 Minnesota victory.

Jordan Schroeder and Zach Parise drew the penalties. On the 5-on-3, Parise skated past Eric Staal being checked and fed Dumba atop the left circle, from where Dumba let off a rocket for his sixth goal.

Just 23 seconds after the second penalty expired, Jason Pominville handed the puck to Spurgeon, then drove to the net. Spurgeon let go a deflected shot through traffic that got by John Gibson.

The Wild, two points behind Chicago in the Central Division with four games in hand, has a conference-best .705 points percentage through 39 games.

Two hours before gametime, Boudreau reiterated that he wanted the Wild to tighten up, defend better and check harder. He said it was time the Wild started winning 2-1 and 3-1 again.

Frankly, the Wild did just that for most the opening period but still fell behind a goal. It didn't allow a shot in the first seven minutes, only seven in the first 20.

But the first time the Wild got loose in the neutral zone and allowed the Ducks to fly into the Wild end with speed, the Ducks scored. Anaheim got on the forecheck, defenseman Marco Scandella coughed up the puck and moments later, Ryan Kesler scored on a rebound.

But Dubnyk, who had given up four goals in each of his previous three starts, held firm from there.

He was protected well as the Wild, which led the NHL in goals-against until a week ago, started to look a lot like the version of the Wild that recently reeled off 12 wins in a row.

Boudreau, who hadn't stepped foot in the visitors' locker room in Honda Center since his days coaching Washington, got to leave the rink feeling good about himself and his team.

He chartered home after the game after a 2-0-1 California swing, which he dubs the NHL's Bermuda Triangle. He was looking forward to a day off Monday to celebrate his birthday.

"I'm a young 62 … with a mental capacity of around 9," Boudreau joked before the game.