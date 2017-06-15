The Wild is contemplating trading a defenseman in advance of Saturday afternoon’s NHL trade freeze.

Chuck Fletcher is “definitely actively listening” and has spoken to every other general manager in the NHL at some point in the past few weeks.

The Wild general manager has gotten “quality trade offers” for both Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba, sources say. With Ryan Suter and likely Jared Spurgeon being two of the maximum three Wild defensemen that can be protected, the Wild may have determined that it would be more prudent to trade Brodin or Dumba rather than risk losing one for nothing during Wednesday’s expansion draft.

As of midweek, Fletcher said he had no prearranged trade consummated yet with expansion Vegas. If that’s still the case, it’s a risk leaving Brodin or Dumba exposed. Vegas could either select the exposed defenseman for itself or trade him to another team offering better assets than the Wild were for not selecting its drafted-and-developed player.

One source Wednesday said the Wild has gotten strong offers, particularly for Brodin. On Thursday, TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported that it was “more likely” that the Montreal Canadiens would trade talented forward Alex Galchenyuk now that they acquired Jonathan Drouin from Tampa Bay. Drouin, not long after the deal, signed a six-year, $33 million contract.

The Wild, which has shown interest in Drouin in the past, has also shown great interest in Galchenyuk, sources say. McKenzie tweeted that Brodin was the type of defenseman Montreal would target.

The Milwaukee-born Galchenyuk, the No. 3 pick in the 2012 draft, has scored 89 goals and 204 points in 336 games, including 30 goals in 2015-16. The 23-year-old will warrant a significant raise from his $3.1 million contract as a restricted free agent. Forwards Nino Niederreiter and Mikael Granlund are also pending restricted free agents. So even if Brodin was in the trade and the Wild rid itself of his $4.16 million annual price tag, cap space would still be at a premium unless another contract is shed in such a deal or at some other point.

Galchenyuk can play center or wing, although it’s believed the Wild, like the Canadiens, would consider him more a winger.

If the Wild’s going to trade Brodin or Dumba to any team before expansion, it must occur before Saturday at 2 p.m. Other than making deals with Vegas, a leaguewide trade moratorium goes into effect from then until Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, Fletcher said he was “all ears,” a familiar phrase he has used since his end-of-the-season news conference, and has spoken to every team in the league.

Of his “big five D” — Suter, Spurgeon, Dumba, Brodin and Marco Scandella, Fletcher said, “I’d love to have all five of them, but four would be a pretty good position, too, particularly when you look at players like Mike Reilly and Gustav Olofsson, who I think are ready to take that next step. We still have Christian Folin and Nick Seeler, who was the most improved player in the organization last year. [Minnesota-Duluth’s] Carson Soucy is signed and turned pro.

“So we do have depth, but we have five pretty good D. I’d feel much more comfortable keeping four than three. I think whatever you do, you have to be mindful of that.”

That being the case, if the Wild traded Brodin or Dumba, it could protect the other and then try to work out a deal with Vegas not to select Scandella so it would still have four.

“If you lose two and then get an injury in camp or next season, suddenly you went from five to two,” Fletcher said. “So that’s the risk in a trade.”

However, Fletcher said that if there was a trade available that was so enticing, he’d do it and “deal with the consequences” like having to acquire another defenseman afterward.

Fletcher said Wednesday he had a pretty good idea of which players he would protect if he had to submit a list now. But, he then insinuated a trade.

“Things can change,” he said. “We have until Saturday at 4 o’clock. There’s no sense of putting the list in early. We may as well take all the time we can and why make a decision when we could put it off until the last minute? So that’ll be our motto for this process.

“In my mind, I’m already pretty confident I know how we’ll look coming out of [the expansion draft], and it’s still a heck of a hockey team. One way or the other, we’ll be fine on the other side. There’s just a few unknowns that we still have to try to decipher.”