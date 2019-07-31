The Wild’s general manager chair hasn’t been empty for long, with owner Craig Leipold firing Paul Fenton just two days ago after an uneven 14-month stint, but the organization is already working toward to identifying a replacement.

Team brass has received permission from the Philadelphia Flyers to talk to Ron Hextall, a source said, a step that seems to position Hextall as a front-runner for the gig.

That Hextall has emerged as a bona fide candidate isn’t surprising.

After dismissing Fenton Tuesday, an exit that Leipold said was spurred on by the accumulation of smaller issues that revealed Fenton as someone who didn’t meet expectations when it came to strategy, staff management and “the hiring and motivating of the departments,” Leipold made it clear he felt an experienced successor would be the right fit for the Wild.

This was Fenton’s first GM job after spending the previous 12 seasons as an assistant GM with the Nashville Predators.

“Paul is a really strong, strategic scout, identifies talent, understands development, all of that,” Leipold said. “But there were parts of his role that just wasn’t working out to my satisfaction.”

Hextall, 55, has been a scout and worked in player development, but he’s also a former GM, leading the Flyers for four-plus seasons before getting fired last year. His eventual replacement was Chuck Fletcher, whose departure from the Wild after 2017-18 (the team opted not to renew his contract after nine seasons as GM) opened the door for Fenton’s hiring.

During Hextall’s time at the helm of the Flyers, Philadelphia advanced to the playoffs twice before fizzling in the first round. His draft record was solid, as he scooped up eight first-rounders in five years — a contingent that includes NHLers Nolan Patrick, Ivan Provorov and Travis Konecny and prized prospect Morgan Frost. Goalie Carter Hart, who’s ascended the Flyers’ depth chart, was also a Hextall pick.

He signed core pieces in defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and center Sean Couturier to long-term contracts, decisions that reinforced a vision to rebuild the organization with youth.

But a patient commitment to this process, ultimately, cost Hextall his job, as philosophical differences regarding the direction of the team were cited for his dismissal. Many of Hextall’s trades didn’t bring in immediate help, and the free-agent signings of goalies Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth didn’t end up stabilizing a key position on the team.

A former Vezina Trophy and Conn Smythe winner, Hextall spent the bulk of his goaltending career in the 1980s and 1990s with the Flyers as a third-generation NHLer. The Brandon, Manitoba, native became the first NHL goalie to score a goal by shooting the puck into the opponent’s net, a feat he also accomplished in the playoffs that illustrated his extremely mobile style.

Once he retired, Hextall joined the Flyers’ staff. He went on to become an assistant GM with the Los Angeles Kings, a tenure that included winning the 2012 Stanley Cup, before returning to Philadelphia. Hextall spent one season as the Flyers’ assistant GM before being promoted in 2014.