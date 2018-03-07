The Wild had a crisp workout at their practice facility Wednesday, the day before they’ll fly to Vancouver to begin a weekend back-to-back Friday and Saturday against the Canucks and Edmonton Oilers.
Coach Bruce Boudreau decided to give the team a tough workout today rather count on being able to get one in after landing in Vancouver tomorrow.
“I didn’t think we’d have a great practice in an off site,’’ he said. “Getting off the plane and practicing , so I thought it’d be good to have a good practice here.’’
Giving the team more rest Thursday could help with the back-to-back looming. Especially considering how the last road back-to-back went, with the Wild losing in Arizona and then going to Colorado and getting off to a slow start. The Wild lost both games.
“Every weekend, this month, it’s back-to-back,’’ Boudreau said. “And so we have to save the energy. At the same time, we can’t use that as an excuse, because every team has between 10 and 15 back-to-backs during the course of the year.’’
Here are a couple other notes from practice today:
--Defenseman Nick Seeler isn’t just dealing with a biceps injury. He’s also fighting the flu, calling into question his ability to travel with the team on this trip.
“I think he had a temperature of 103 yesterday,’’ Boudreau said. “So it’s going to be day-to-day with him, as far as whether he makes the trip. Even if he got completely better, coming out of the flu, not skating for a week? I don’t have an answer [on whether he’ll travel or not] for you.’’
--Not surprisingly after Tuesday’s rout, Boudreau kept his lines together. Mikko Koivu with Zach Parise and Nino Niederreiter; Eric Staal with Mikael Granlund and Jason Zucker; Matt Cullen with Tyler Ennis and Charlie Coyle; and Joel Eriksson Ek with Marcus Foligno and Daniel Winnik.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.