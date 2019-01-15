– The Wild had the Wells Fargo Center deflated early Monday night. It had a two-goal lead in the first-period and had sapped the energy from a fanbase that has watched its team stumble all season, leading to a change both at general manager and head coach.

But a couple deflected goals and some leaky defense caused the Wild to relinquish that lead and ultimately fall in a winnable road game against the Flyers 7-4 as goaltender Devan Dubnyk didn’t make it through the night in net.

The Wild has now lost two straight to two teams out of contention in the East after Saturday’s loss to Detroit.

The Flyers got a hat trick from James van Riemsdyk and a pair of goals from Nolan Patrick and Wayne Simmonds.

It looked at first like this could be an easy night for the Wild thanks to those early goals. First the Wild capitalized on a power play of the night when Jason Zucker cleaned up a rebound from Nino Niederreiter at 7:34.

It took just 52 seconds for the Wild to score goal No. 2, when Joel Eriksson Ek took a feed from Matt Hendricks and sent a soft goal trickling past Hart from the right circle at 8:26 for Eriksson Ek’s second goal of the season.

But the Wild were their own worst enemy Monday and couldn’t hold a lead any time they had it.

The 2-0 advantage didn’t last the period, thanks to a pair of goals from van Riemsdyk, who barely touched the puck before each goal. With defenseman Greg Pateryn in the box for roughing, Jakub Voracek sent a shot through traffic from the point and van Riemsdyk tipped it past Dubnyk to bring the Flyers within 2-1 at 12:04. Coach Bruce Boudreau challenged the goal, alleging the Flyers were offside prior to entering the zone, but Boudreau lost the challenge. Van Riemsdyk got his second goal being in the right place at the right time a few minutes later when a blast from Claude Giroux went past Dubnyk off van Rimesdyk’s skate at 18:48.

The Wild grabbed another short-lived at 2:23 in the second period when Marcus Foligno put home a feed from Eric Staal, who was behind the net, for his third goal of the season. But just 2:36 later, the Flyers tied the score again 3-3 when Patrick got a shot that appeared to deflect off the stick of Jonas Brodin past Dubnyk.

Patrick scored a much prettier goal at 15:28 in the period when he took a pass off the back boards from Travis Sanheim and went between his legs with the puck to beat Dubynk on a nice piece of stickhandling to give the Flyers their first lead of the night.

They extended that lead with 5.2 seconds remaining in the period when Simmonds put home a crisp cross-ice pass from Scott Laughton, a deflating goal that put the Wild behind by two headed into the third period and Dubnyk to the bench for the third in favor of Alex Stalock.

The Wild got one back when Ryan Suter, who had appeared to score amid a scrum in the second period, scored in another crowd around the net in the third at 8:18. At first officials ruled interference on Eric Staal and said there was no goal, but upon Boudreau’s challenge, the officials said Staal was pushed into Hart and the goal was good. But then Simmonds scored on a breakaway to make sure the Wild wouldn’t come back.