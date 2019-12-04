GAME RECAP

Star Tribune’s Three Stars

1. Kaapo Kahkonen, Wild: The goalie finished with 44 saves, 36 of which came in succession after the Panthers’ two goals.

2. Carson Soucy, Wild: The defenseman scored the game-winning goal in the third period, his second NHL tally.

3. Jason Zucker, Wild: The winger tallied a goal and an assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Wins for Kahkonen in two NHL games.

SARAH McLELLAN