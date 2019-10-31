– The Wild shined a spotlight on its struggles with protecting a lead Tuesday, what with the team imploding for one of its most dizzying collapses in recent memory: Blowing a three-goal lead to get wiped out by the Stars in Dallas.

This problem, however, wasn't an issue the next night in St. Louis.

That's because the Wild never moved ahead of the Blues, falling 2-1 to the defending Stanley Cup champions at Enterprise Center to go winless on its two-game tour of the Central Division, wrapping up October at a grim 4-9.

Its eight points for the month are the team's second-fewest ever, behind only the seven it earned from a 2-7-3 showing in its inaugural season in 2000-01.

Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo broke a 1-1 tie just 1 minute, 39 seconds into the third period, pouncing on a puck that squirted out to him near the back post where he was left alone to deke out goalie Devan Dubnyk before lifting the puck into the top half of the net.

Dubnyk, in his first start in more than a week after suffering an upper-body injury from a fall in the crease, finished with 24 saves.

The Wild had a few chances after Pietrangelo's goal to again bury the equalizer.

Winger Luke Kunin, who grew up in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield, had two shots in tight but both were blocked by goalie Jordan Binnington. The Blues goalie ended up making 35 stops.

While the outcome was the same as the drubbing in Dallas, this was a cleaner effort by the Wild against a rested Blues squad.

But a lack of execution and the breakdown on the Pietrangelo goal were costly errors.

After a scoreless first period, St. Louis opened the scoring at 6:52 of the second when winger Sammy Blais wired in a shot from the right faceoff circle.

– the Wild answered back with its own tally.

Winger Mats Zuccarello delivered his first goal with the Wild at 8:43 of the second period when he finished off a give-and-go with center Eric Staal.

Linemate Jason Zucker also earned an assist on the play, giving the line 10 points in its past three games. The trio racked up five in Dallas.

The assists also extended point streaks for Staal and Zucker to three games apiece.

Zucker's helper was the 100th of his career, making him the 17th player in franchise history to accomplish that feat.

Only a few minutes later, the Blues appeared to retake the lead on a shot from center Ryan O'Reilly, but the Wild challenged to determine if the play was offside.

And it was, with the Blues' Zach Sanford well into the attacking zone before the puck. That reverted the score back to 1-1.

The Wild improved to 1-for-2 on coach's challenges this season and 15-for-44 all-time.

Both teams traded power plays in the aftermath, but no one capitalized and each went 0-for-3 overall.

The Wild won't have to wait long to get another crack at the Blues.

It'll get a rematch Saturday at home before jetting back on the road, this time for a four-game trip out west.