The Wild kept its momentum rolling in its return home from a 1-0-2 road trip, routing the Senators 7-2 Friday afternoon in front of 17,112 at Xcel Energy Center.

Not only did the Wild extend its season-long point streak to eight games (5-0-3), but it also pushed its point streak on home ice to eight games (6-0-2).

Winger Zach Parise capped off a three-goal second period with the game-winner, a puck he stuffed short side at 13 minutes, 56 seconds after linemate Kevin Fiala forced a turnover deep in Ottawa’s zone.

The parade of offense started at 9:43 when winger Ryan Donato roofed a puck over Senators goalie Anders Nilsson with his backhand after center Victor Rask worked the puck in deep. It was the third goal contributed by the fourth line over the past four games.

That finish by Donato tied it at 1 but just 54 seconds later, the Senators retook the lead on a one-timer by winger Brady Tkachuk.

– this time on a tip by defenseman Jared Spurgeon on a Mats Zuccarello shot that was set up by a smart pull-up by center Eric Staal on the rush.

Overall, the Wild scored three goals in 4:13 after falling behind 1-0 at 15:37 of the first on a deflection Ottawa’s Nick Paul.

In the third, the Wild added four insurance tallies.

Winger Luke Kunin capitalized at 4:34 on a partial break after slick passing by center Joel Eriksson Ek and Spurgeon. After the finish, each Wild line was responsible for a goal.

– a terrific, top-shelf shot by winger Ryan Hartman.

Staal scored on his backhand at 10:50 on the power play before winger Jason Zucker made it 7-2 at 11:38.

Goalie Alex Stalock made 33 saves. Nilsson had 28.

The Wild went 1-for-3 with the man advantage, and the Senators were 0-for-1.