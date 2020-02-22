GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Jared Spurgeon, Wild: The defenseman recorded his first career hat trick.

2. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Oilers: The winger had two goals and an assist.

3. Kevin Fiala, Wild: Scored his seventh goal in nine games.

BY THE NUMBERS

10 Multi-point games this season for defenseman Ryan Suter, a team high, after his two-assist effort.

17 First-period shots by the Wild, the most in a road period this season.

26 Blocked shots by the Wild, a season high.

SARAH McLELLAN