7 p.m. vs. Edmonton • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

Oilers off to strong start but have struggled at X

Preview: While the Wild has gotten out to a slow start, Pacific Division leader Edmonton is 7-1-1, thanks to a potent top line and strong goaltending. Wild F Mats Zuccarello could return to the lineup; after missing four games because of a lower-body injury, he practiced Monday and said he felt ready to play. The Wild is 23-6-1 in its past 30 games against the Oilers at Xcel.

Players to watch: The Oilers’ top line of Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zack Kassian has a combined 14 goals and 39 points this season, while F James Neal has an NHL-best six power-play goals. Wild F Jason Zucker is tied for fifth in the league with three power-play goals.

Numbers: Wild D Jared Spurgeon is expected to play his 600th NHL game. Edmontonis scoring on 38% of its power-play chances, tops in the NHL, while the Oilers penalty kill ranks fourth (90.3%).

Injuries: Wild F Joel Eriksson Ek (lower-body injury), D Greg Pateryn (core muscle surgery) and F Victor Rask (lower-body injury) are out. Rask and Pateryn skated on their own Monday; coach Bruce Boudreau said Rask could return to practice within two days, while Pateryn remains two or three weeks away from rejoining the team. F Kevin Fiala missed Monday’s practice with “bumps and bruises,’’ Boudreau said, but isn’t seriously injured. Oilers D Adam Larsson (broken leg), F Joakim Nygard (ribs) and D Joel Persson (concussion) are out.

Rachel Blount