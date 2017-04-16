– Remember how after a 52-shot Game 1 overtime loss the Wild had nothing to fix heading into Game 2?

Well, the St. Louis Blues have gotten better in each subsequent game and the Wild has gotten worse, and suddenly the list of things for the Wild to fix is daunting.

So is the ensuing task at hand.

Following Sunday afternoon’s Game 3, 3-1, loss at Scottrade Center, the Wild will have to become the fifth team in the history of the NHL to rally back from an 0-3 deficit if it expects to save this broken down and potentially very short postseason following its franchise-best regular season.

Just four of 184 teams in NHL history (2.2 percent) have completed a comeback from a 3-0 series’ deficit. The Wild has trailed a series 3-0 three previous times. Twice, it was swept, once it extended to five games. The Wild returned to Minnesota after the game to lick its wounds before returning Tuesday to St. Louis for a prayer of extending its season Wednesday.

At least the Wild managed to score its first 5-on-5 goal of the series Sunday, but the Blues and their confident goalie Jake Allen once again stymied the Wild. Allen, who made 51 saves in Game 1, made 40 saves. The Blues blocked nearly two-dozen shots, too.

They were especially rock-solid on the penalty kill. The Wild failed on four opportunities to tie the score with 1-0 and 2-1 deficits.

Fueled by the energy from their home crowd, the Blues were more physical than they’ve been in the series. The Wild had to fight for every inch and withstand a punishing array of clean checks.

Patrik Berglund was their most physical forward, demolishing Zach Parise and Chris Stewart twice and knocked Eric Staal to the ice once. Ryan Reaves checked Nate Prosser into East St. Louis and Joel Edmundson crushed Staal. During a couple first-period forechecks, the Jason Zucker-Mikko Koivu-Mikael Granlund line couldn’t win a battle against defensemen Alex Pietrangelo and Jay Bouwmeester.

Devan Dubnyk gave up an early 40-foot goal off a Colton Parayko wrister that ramped up Ryan Suter’s blade, but after a couple huge penalty kills and some solid Dubnyk stops to keep the Wild in the game, Minnesota tied the score at 1-1.

Consecutive power plays in the second period seemed to alter the momentum after the Wild went the first half of the period without an even-strength shot. Finally, Suter caught the Blues off guard for a quick headman pass to Charlie Coyle and a 3-on-2 against backing up defenders.

Coyle backhanded Parise’s rebound by Allen for the Wild’s first 5-on-5 goal in 2 ½ games and his sixth of his playoff career.

But the Wild, which has had no leads in the series, played in a short-lived tie game.

Just 1:13 after Coyle’s goal, Ryan White was called for a high-sticking penalty. Replays appeared to show it was actually Martin Hanzal that got Jaden Schwartz.

The Wild couldn’t get a clear for more than a minute and finally Schwartz beat Marco Scandella to the right post and buried Alex Steen’s pass off a wraparound.

Steen added an empty-netter late in the third.

After noting after Game 2 that the Wild seemed to be going out of its way to get physical after not doing so for 82 games, Bruce Boudreau scratched rookie Joel Eriksson Ek and played the rugged White.

White was placed on the right side of Nino Niederreiter and Hanzal. Let’s just say, the strong suit of that line was not speed, and that reared its head in the first period.

In the first period alone, that line caused a pair of 2-on-1’s that resulted in Suter penalties.

Suter has one of his tougher games, however, especially on the power play where he and veteran Mikko Koivu spent the night turning pucks over or overpassing.

It didn’t help that Dubnyk gave up an early goal on a stoppable shot. But Dubnyk time and again the rest of the game kept the Wild in the game and the story of the series so far is the feeble offense of the team with the second-most goals in the regular season.

The Wild, which scored four or more goals 34 times and five or more 22 times, has scored three goals in three games and nearly 10 periods of hockey.