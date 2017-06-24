We'll get with Senior VP of Hockey Operations Brent Flahr, running his eighth draft table with the Wild, after the draft, but it appears as the Wild's taking a page out of other team's books when you're without first- and second round picks: Take as much skill as you can, no matter the player's size, and then develop them.

Here are the Wild's first three of six scheduled picks today. Click on the player's name and you'll see their elite prospects bio. The comment is from Flahr off the Wild's Twitter account.

IVAN LODNIA

Third round, 85th overall

Position: Right wing

Height/weight: 5-10, 178

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

2016-17 team: Erie Otters (OHL)

Stats: 24 goals, 57 points in 66 games.

Comment: “Ivan is a skilled winger with very good hands and offensive instincts.”

His parents are from the Ukraine and came to the U.S. with $100 in their pockets.

MASON SHAW

Fourth round, 97th overall

Position: Center

Height/weight: 5-9, 175

Hometown: Wainwright, Alberta.

2016-17 team: Medicine Hat (WHL)

Stats: 27 goals, 67 assists, 94 points (8th in the league) in 71 games.

Comment: “Mason is a highly competitive kid. … He can play lots of roles and has great leadership qualities.”

Stud player for Lloydminster, and he's more of a playmaker. Buddies with Wild prospect Carson Soucy.

BRYCE MISLEY

Fourth round, 116th overall

Position: Center

Height/weight: 6-2, 188

Hometown: Calgary, Alberta.

2016-17 team: Oakville (OJHL)

Stats: University of Vermont-bound, 26 goals, 62 points in 46 games.

Comment: “Bryce has high end skills, is a quick skater and makes quick decisions.”

JACOB GOLDEN

Fifth round, 147th overall

Position: Defenseman.

Height/weight: 6-0, 182

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

2016-17 team: London (OHL)

Stats: Two assists in 38 games.

Comment: “Jacob is a terrific skating defenseman with quality puck-moving ability.”

ANDREI SVETLAKOV

Sixth round, 178th overall

Position: Defenseman.

Height/weight: 6-0, 182

Hometown: Moscow, Russia.

2016-17 team: CSKA Moscow (KHL).

Stats: 4 goals, 16 points in 37 games; Wild prospect Kirill Kaprizov’s teammate in the KHL and world juniors

Comment: "Andrei is a smart two-way player, who had a strong year in the Russian League."

NICK SWANEY

Seventh round, 209th overall

Position: Center

Height/weight: 5-10, 178.

Hometown: Lakeville, Minn.

2016-17 team: Waterloo (USHL)

Stats: Former Lakeville South High player and future University of Minnesota-Duluth forward, 26 goals, 51 points in 47 games.

The Wild liked Swaney so much, it decided to draft so it doesn't have to chase him as a free agent in the future.