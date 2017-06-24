We'll get with Senior VP of Hockey Operations Brent Flahr, running his eighth draft table with the Wild, after the draft, but it appears as the Wild's taking a page out of other team's books when you're without first- and second round picks: Take as much skill as you can, no matter the player's size, and then develop them.
Here are the Wild's first three of six scheduled picks today. Click on the player's name and you'll see their elite prospects bio. The comment is from Flahr off the Wild's Twitter account.
IVAN LODNIA
Third round, 85th overall
Position: Right wing
Height/weight: 5-10, 178
Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.
2016-17 team: Erie Otters (OHL)
Stats: 24 goals, 57 points in 66 games.
Comment: “Ivan is a skilled winger with very good hands and offensive instincts.”
His parents are from the Ukraine and came to the U.S. with $100 in their pockets.
MASON SHAW
Fourth round, 97th overall
Position: Center
Height/weight: 5-9, 175
Hometown: Wainwright, Alberta.
2016-17 team: Medicine Hat (WHL)
Stats: 27 goals, 67 assists, 94 points (8th in the league) in 71 games.
Comment: “Mason is a highly competitive kid. … He can play lots of roles and has great leadership qualities.”
Stud player for Lloydminster, and he's more of a playmaker. Buddies with Wild prospect Carson Soucy.
BRYCE MISLEY
Fourth round, 116th overall
Position: Center
Height/weight: 6-2, 188
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta.
2016-17 team: Oakville (OJHL)
Stats: University of Vermont-bound, 26 goals, 62 points in 46 games.
Comment: “Bryce has high end skills, is a quick skater and makes quick decisions.”
JACOB GOLDEN
Fifth round, 147th overall
Position: Defenseman.
Height/weight: 6-0, 182
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.
2016-17 team: London (OHL)
Stats: Two assists in 38 games.
Comment: “Jacob is a terrific skating defenseman with quality puck-moving ability.”
ANDREI SVETLAKOV
Sixth round, 178th overall
Position: Defenseman.
Height/weight: 6-0, 182
Hometown: Moscow, Russia.
2016-17 team: CSKA Moscow (KHL).
Stats: 4 goals, 16 points in 37 games; Wild prospect Kirill Kaprizov’s teammate in the KHL and world juniors
Comment: "Andrei is a smart two-way player, who had a strong year in the Russian League."
NICK SWANEY
Seventh round, 209th overall
Position: Center
Height/weight: 5-10, 178.
Hometown: Lakeville, Minn.
2016-17 team: Waterloo (USHL)
Stats: Former Lakeville South High player and future University of Minnesota-Duluth forward, 26 goals, 51 points in 47 games.
The Wild liked Swaney so much, it decided to draft so it doesn't have to chase him as a free agent in the future.
