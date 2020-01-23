GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Eric Staal, Wild: The center scored and set up another goal.
2. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger also collected a goal and an assist.
3. Matt Dumba, Wild: The defenseman assisted on two goals.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Wild goals in 1 minute, 7 seconds in the second period.
8 Different Wild players who registered at least a point.
15 Second-period shots by the Wild compared to five for the Red Wings.
5 Points out in the race for the second wild card.
SARAH MCLELLAN
