GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Eric Staal, Wild: The center scored and set up another goal.

2. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger also collected a goal and an assist.

3. Matt Dumba, Wild: The defenseman assisted on two goals.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Wild goals in 1 minute, 7 seconds in the second period.

8 Different Wild players who registered at least a point.

15 Second-period shots by the Wild compared to five for the Red Wings.

5 Points out in the race for the second wild card.

SARAH MCLELLAN