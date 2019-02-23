GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Luke Kunin, Wild: The winger scored a goal and added an assist.

2. Eric Staal, Wild: The center ended an 11-game goalless drought by delivering the game-winner.

3. Devan Dubnyk, Wild: The goaltender made 26 saves for his second straight victory.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Goals given up by the Wild over its past two wins.

5 Points for youngsters Kunin, Jordan Greenway, Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Donato.

16 Shots by the Wild during a two-goal first period.

SARAH MCLELLAN