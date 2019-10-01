Wild defenseman Greg Pateryn had surgery for a sports hernia Tuesday in Philadelphia and will be lost to the team for six weeks.

Pateryn had bilateral core muscle repair surgery performed by Dr. William Meyers at the Vincera Institute, the team announced. The surgery was termed successful with a full recovery expected.

The 29-year-old is entering his eighth NHL season. He played in 80 games last year, had a goal and six assists, and was a -11 with 41 penalty minutes. His average time on ice was 17 minutes, seven seconds.

Pateryn's place on the roster will be taken by Carson Soucy, who was paired with Brad Hunt at practice Tuesday.

Also Tuesday, winger J.T. Brown cleared waivers and will be assigned to Iowa of the AHL.