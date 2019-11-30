2 p.m. vs. Dallas • FSN, 100.3-FM

Foligno expected to be ready for Stars

Preview: The Wild wraps up a brief two-game homestand against a Central Division rival in the Stars. So far, the Wild is 1-6-1 vs. the division. LW Marcus Foligno, who’s missed the past 10 games with a lower-body injury, is poised to return. After winning seven in a row, the Stars have dropped two straight games.

Players to watch: Wild C Mikko Koivu will play in his 1,000th regular-season game. D Jared Spurgeon is coming off a three-point game in which he was a plus-5, which tied the franchise record. Stars LW Roope Hintz has five goals in his last seven games.

Numbers: The Wild’s 13 points since Nov.14 are the second-most in the NHL. It has scored at least three goals in each home game this season. Dallas is coming off a 10-2-1 November. This will be C Tyler Seguin’s 700th career game.

Injuries: Stars D Stephen Johns (post-traumatic headaches) and F Justin Dowling (upper body) are out. Wild G Devan Dubnyk (personal) and D Greg Pateryn (core muscle surgery) are also out.

SARAH MCLELLAN