7 p.m. at Dallas • FSN, 100.3-FM

Stars are right on the heels of the Wild

Preview: In its first game following an eight-day break in the schedule, the Wild is looking to stay on a roll and extend a three-game win streak. The Stars won their first game after their break, beating Buffalo 1-0 Wednesday to pull within one point of the Wild for third place in the Central Division. The Wild is 1-0-1 against Dallas this season and has six road victories since Dec. 29, tied for the most of any NHL team.

Players to watch: Wild F Zach Parise, who has 15 points in the past 15 games, leads the team with 44 points. Dallas goaltender Ben Bishop is second in the NHL in both goals-against average (2.29) and save percentage (.924), and his three shutouts are tied for second most in the league.

Numbers: The Wild is 4-1-1 in its past six games vs. Central Division rivals, including three consecutive victories. The Stars are averaging 2.54 goals per game, third-lowest in the NHL.

Injuries: Wild D Matt Dumba (torn pectoral muscle) is out. Dallas F Tyler Pitlick (upper body), F Jason Dickinson (lower body), F Martin Hanzal (back), D Marc Methot (knee surgery) and D Stephen Johns (head) are out; F Valeri Nichushkin (upper body) is day-to-day.

RACHEL BLOUNT