GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Alexander Radulov, Stars: The winger scored a hat trick, including the game-winning goal in the third period.
2. Miro Heiskanen, Stars: The defenseman set up the game-tying and go-ahead goals for Dallas.
3. Joe Pavelski, Stars: The winger tallied a goal and two assists.
BY THE NUMBERS
6 Straight goals by the Stars, including five in the third period.
7 Shots by the Wild after its third goal at 14 minutes, 26 seconds of the second period.
7 Losses by the Wild in eight road games this season.
SARAH MCLELLAN
