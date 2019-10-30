GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Alexander Radulov, Stars: The winger scored a hat trick, including the game-winning goal in the third period.

2. Miro Heiskanen, Stars: The defenseman set up the game-tying and go-ahead goals for Dallas.

3. Joe Pavelski, Stars: The winger tallied a goal and two assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Straight goals by the Stars, including five in the third period.

7 Shots by the Wild after its third goal at 14 minutes, 26 seconds of the second period.

7 Losses by the Wild in eight road games this season.

SARAH MCLELLAN