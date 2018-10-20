GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Devan Dubnyk, Wild: Was stellar in net with 35 saves.
2. Ryan Suter, Wild: Provided the game-winning goal.
3. Ben Bishop, Stars: Was solid with 33 saves of his own.
By the numbers
5 Shots on goal for Zach Parise, Eric Staal and Jason Zucker.
10 Blocked shots combined for Parise and Ryan Suter.
9 Faceoffs won for Tyler Seguin in 12 tries.
CHRIS HINE
