STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Devan Dubnyk, Wild: Was stellar in net with 35 saves.

2. Ryan Suter, Wild: Provided the game-winning goal.

3. Ben Bishop, Stars: Was solid with 33 saves of his own.

By the numbers

5 Shots on goal for Zach Parise, Eric Staal and Jason Zucker.

10 Blocked shots combined for Parise and Ryan Suter.

9 Faceoffs won for Tyler Seguin in 12 tries.

CHRIS HINE