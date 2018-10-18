7 p.m. at Dallas • NBCSN, 100.3-FM

Another back-to-back for Wild

Preview: The Wild begins its second road-home back-to-back of the week by traveling to Dallas. The Wild went 2-2 against its Central Division rival last season, losing both times in Texas by a combined score of 10-2. Dallas (3-3) has dropped two straight by a combined score of 7-1.

Players to watch: W Alexander Radulov is tied for the Dallas lead in points with 10. C Tyler Seguin boasts seven assists. Captain Jamie Benn has scored three power-play goals.

Numbers: Wild D Ryan Suter has 498 career points. … The Stars are averaging three goals per game. … John Klingberg’s four goals are tied for the most in the NHL among defensemen.

Injuries: Wild Fs Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) and Matt Hendricks (lower body) are out. Stars D Stephen Johns (concussion-like symptoms) and F Martin Hanzal (back) are also out.

SARAH McLELLAN