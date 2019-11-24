The Wild was seconds away from extending its win streak to a season-high three games, but instead its momentum was halted with a late-game collapse to the Bruins that ended as a 5-4 overtime loss Saturday at TD Garden.

Defenseman Torey Krug capped off Boston’s comeback with an end-to-end rush that he buried five-hole on goalie Alex Stalock at 2 minutes, 41 seconds into the extra period, this after the Bruins scored twice in the waning seconds to tie it at 4.

Winger Kevin Fiala put the Wild up 4-2 at 5:19 of the third when his drive to the net caromed off of Krug’s stick and behind goalie Tuukka Rask.

But the Bruins erased that deficit in just 48 seconds on a pair of goals by center David Krejci.

– just the third of the game for the Bruins, which had blanked during its previous two tries.

The hectic finish was a far cry from the steady start by the Wild.

At 8:53 of the first, the Wild opened the scoring on the power play when winger Jason Zucker backhanded in a rebound. The goal was Zucker’s third and fourth point in the last three games.

– getting a glove on a shot by defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Early in the second, the Bruins tied it at 1 on a deflection by winger Jake DeBrusk at 4:14.

Only two minutes later, the Wild regained the lead when the rebound off a Jared Spurgeon shot caromed off the outside of center Victor Rask’s right skate and rolled into the net.

The Wild then went on a four-minute advantage after Boston defenseman Zdeno Chara high-sticked Zucker, who drew three penalties in the game.

During the ensuing power play, center Eric Staal tipped a Ryan Suter shot on net and then whacked in the rebound at 14:26. The Wild ended up 2-for-7.

With four seconds left in the period, the Bruins pulled within a goal when winger Brad Marchand sent a bounce off the end boards five-hole on Stalock.

– instead growing its lead before eventually the team let its grip on the game loosen.