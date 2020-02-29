– As commanding as the Wild’s drubbing of the Red Wings was Thursday in Detroit, it was also a game a squad fighting for its playoff life should win over the last-place team in the NHL.

But what wasn’t as clear-cut was being just as competitive the next night against a rested opponent also vying for a wildcard berth.

And that’s why the Wild’s encore Friday was more impressive than what it accomplished the previous evening, because the team rolled into Columbus and blitzed the Blue Jackets 5-0 in front of 18,955 at Nationwide Arena to pocket its fifth straight win on the road and fifth in its last six games overall.

– hurdling idle Arizona and pulling within a point of the second wildcard seed.

The Wild didn’t make any changes to its lineup from Thursday despite being in a back-to-back situation, and interim coach Dean Evason was rewarded for that decision.

Goalie Alex Stalock pitched a 24-save shutout, his fourth of the season and ninth of his career, and a well-balanced attack paced the offense yet again; each goal came from someone new, and 11 different players secured at least a point. Wingers Kevin Fiala, Jordan Greenway and Zach Parise was the headliners, recording two points apiece.

Over its last three wins, the Wild has racked up a whopping 17 goals compared to five for the opposition. That output over a three-game span tied the franchise record set April 7-11, 2009.

During the current run, 10 players have scored and only one player (Fiala) has more than two.

What likely helped the Wild take control in Columbus was a fast start, as two goals in 34 seconds in the first period prevented the team from shifting into chase mode.

Greenway fed a drop pass to center Joel Eriksson Ek at 6:12 that Eriksson Ek flung behind Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo. The goal is Eriksson Ek’s eighth this season, setting a career high.

Defenseman Greg Pateryn’s assist on the play was his third in three games, the longest assist and point streaks of his career.

On the very next shift, the Wild capitalized again on a similar play since Fiala handed off to defenseman Jared Spurgeon for a seeing-eye shot off the rush at 6:46. Spurgeon’s eight goals since Jan.18 are the most among NHL defensemen.

It looked like the game could open up in the second, with the Wild’s play loosening up a bit. But the team snapped back to attention with another two-goal outburst.

Winger Ryan Hartman redirected in a pass from captain Mikko Koivu 10:52 into the period for his second goal in as many games. Their line with Ryan Donato now has 14 points over the last three games, including six goals.

And only 1:38 after Hartman’s goal, winger Zach Parise was left all alone in front of the net to slide the puck five-hole on Korpisalo for his team-leading 22nd goal.

The Blue Jackets pulled Korpisalo after that, making it the second straight night the Wild chased a goalie from the game. Korpisalo made 11 saves on 15 shots. His replacement, Matiss Kivlenieks, made 10 stops.

Before the final horn sounded, the Wild tacked on one more on the power play when Fiala buried a loose puck at 12:20 of the third to help the unit finish 1-for-3. Columbus went 0-for-2.

Fiala continues to be a force for the Wild, notching his eighth and ninth points in the last six games and boasting 19 over the past 13. His 47 points are the most on the team.