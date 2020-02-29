GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Alex Stalock, Wild: The goalie posted his fourth shutout of the season after making 24 saves.

2. Jordan Greenway, Wild: Set up two goals.

3. Kevin Fiala, Wild: Had a goal and an assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Goals by the Wild in a 34-second span during the first period.

11 Players on the Wild to record at least a point.

17 Goals by the Wild over its past three games, tying the franchise record for goals in a three-game span.

SARAH McLELLAN