GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Alex Stalock, Wild: The goalie posted his fourth shutout of the season after making 24 saves.
2. Jordan Greenway, Wild: Set up two goals.
3. Kevin Fiala, Wild: Had a goal and an assist.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Goals by the Wild in a 34-second span during the first period.
11 Players on the Wild to record at least a point.
17 Goals by the Wild over its past three games, tying the franchise record for goals in a three-game span.
SARAH McLELLAN
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
U women's hockey beats St. Cloud State in WCHA opener
Sophomore forward Amy Potomak broke a 2-all tie on a power-play goal nearly 6½ minutres into the third period. Three minutes later, defenseman Katie Robinson made it a two-goal margin.
Wild
Wild notes: The Wild's fourth line seizes foremost position
Mikko Koivu, Ryan Donato and Ryan Hartman provided the offense in recent wins.
Vikings
Antoine Winfield Jr. mirrors his father, and that's a good thing
The Gophers defensive back should be a high NFL pick, although injury questions could slide him out of the first round.
Sports
Preps winter tournaments
WrestlingWith team champions crowned, competition turns to individual races. C10Up next: Individual semifinals and finals Saturday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.Boys' hockeyClass 2A,…
Sports
Mahtomedi boys' hockey team reaches state for fourth year in a row
Mahtomedi captures section title again.