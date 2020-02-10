STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Gabriel Landeskog, Avalanche: The captain had the game-winning goal and was a screen on Colorado’s second tally.

2. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger was flying, scoring a goal and adding an assist.

3. Pavel Francouz, Avalanche: The goaltender racked up 34 saves.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Goals for the Avalanche in the second period, with one shorthanded, one on the power play and one at even strength.

7 Points for Fiala over his past four games.

300 Career games for winger Ryan Hartman.

SARAH McLELLAN