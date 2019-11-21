Wild gameday

7 p.m. vs. Colorado • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

Avalanche bedeviled by injuries

Preview: The injury-riddled Avalanche started the season 8-1-1, then lost five in a row, and now has won five of six. … The Wild, 10 points behind Colorado, is trying to get through a stretch where only 10 of their first 30 games are at home.

Players to watch: Colorado D Cale Makar (5-18-23) is the top scoring rookie in the NHL after winning the Hobey Baker Award at UMass last season. … Wild LW Zach Parise has four goals in his past three games.

Numbers: The Wild is 51-41-11 against Colorado for 113 points, second most against any team; it has 116 vs. Edmonton.

Injuries: Colorado forwards Mikko Rantanen (left leg), Gabe Landeskog (lower body), Matt Calvert (concussion) and Colin Wilson (lower body) are out; C Tyson Jost (lower body) is questionable. Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (undisclosed) and Greg Pateryn (core muscle surgery) are questionable and W Marcus Foligno (lower body) is out. Wild G Devan Dubnyk (family issue) is questionable.

CHRIS MILLER